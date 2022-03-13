Director Shawn Levy set to helm Deadpool 3

SHAWN LEVY has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director of Free Guy and The Adam Project is set to reunite with Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3, the much-anticipated third installment of the comedic action franchise, Variety confirms.

Besides Reynolds, no other cast members are confirmed for Deadpool 3. The second Deadpool film introduced Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. Deadpool also starred Morena Baccarin as Vanessa and T.J. Miller as Weasel. Tim Miller directed the original movie, while David Leitch helmed the sequel.

Deadpool 2 was also the last Deadpool movie before Disney purchased 20th Century Fox’s entertainment assets. Regardless, Reynolds somewhat prophetically reprised his role as Deadpool for a Free Guy promotional video last year.

After the news broke that Shawn Levy would direct Deadpool 3, Reynolds took to Twitter to celebrate. He shared an image of the characters from his three Levy films – Wade Wilson from Deadpool, Guy from Free Guy, and Big Adam from The Adam Project – walking together in the woods.

In the caption, the actor joked: “The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby.”

Despite the fact that both Deadpool movies have each grossed over US$780 million worldwide, Disney had been tight-lipped about a third instalment for the beloved, potty-mouthed superhero, though Marvel has discussed the character’s future.

Naming Levy as the film’s director would mark a massive step toward getting Deadpool 3 made. There has been some question about whether Deadpool 3 will maintain the R-rating of the first two films. Marvel’s Kevin Feige and former Disney CEO Robert Iger previously indicated that the franchise will still go for an R. However, it’s unknown if Disney’s current CEO, Bob Chapek, feels the same way.

Levy has a long list of experience producing and directing movies and television, including hits like Night at the Museum and Stranger Things. This would be his first time helming a large-scale superhero project, but after multiple blockbusters, and considering his chemistry with Reynolds in previous films, it appears that the project will be in good hands.