Disgruntled over residuals

AARON PAUL is frustrated with Netflix and like his iconic Breaking Bad character Jesse Pinkman, he is speaking his mind without a filter in place in regards to the ongoing actors’ strike.

During a recent SAG-AFTRA picket line, the Emmy-winning actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight Canada about the current state of Hollywood residuals, claiming that he “doesn’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad”.

The actor’s comments came as he walked the picket line in front of Sony Pictures Entertainment Studios in California alongside his former co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons.

“Shows live forever on these streamers and they go through waves,“ Paul said.

“I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix. I think a lot of these streamers know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage, and now it’s time to pony up. And that’s just one of the things that we’re fighting for.”

Cranston chimed in that the strikes are for “them to see reality and fairness” and to be empathetic by coming back to the discussion table.

Asked by Entertainment Weekly (EW) for a comment on Paul’s remarks, Netflix declined.

In its article, EW explained that residuals are complicated because they are the producer’s responsibility; platforms like Netflix and Hulu would merely pay the producer a licensing fee.

Paul’s speaking out on not receiving residuals from Breaking Bad streaming on Netflix weighs heavily due to the relationship the AMC show has with the streaming platform, especially with series creator Vince Gilligan crediting Netflix for the show’s ability to find a large audience.

On top of it all, Netflix is the home of the Breaking Bad spin-off movie El Camino, which stars Paul in the leading role.