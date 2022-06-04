  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

Disney+ adds to ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ cast

Marietta Mu
(from left) Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Virginia Kull and Timm Sharp are the new additions to the ‘Percy Jackson’ series. – Variety(from left) Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Virginia Kull and Timm Sharp are the new additions to the ‘Percy Jackson’ series. – Variety

ACCORDING to Variety, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp are all set to join previously announced series lead Walker Scobell and co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries as recurring guest roles Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Mullally (Will & Grace) will play Alecto, who’s disguised as Mrs. Dodds, Percy’s strict, irritable math teacher. She’s one of the three Furies who are the chief servants of Hades.

Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will play Dionysus, also known as Mr. D, who runs Camp Half-Blood, a camp for the demigods. Kull will appear as Sally Jackson, Percy’s loving, protective and selfless mother while Sharp will play Gabe Ugliano, Percy’s disrespectful and abusive step-father.

Turman will play Chiron, the immortal centaur and trainer of heroes who provides Percy with moral guidance when needed and also poses as Percy’s Latin teacher Mr. Brunner.