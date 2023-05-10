Disney clamps down on freeloaders

THE House of Mouse is coming for those piggybacking off the Disney+ accounts of others.

The Walt Disney Company has informed Disney+ subscribers in Canada that, as of Nov 1, unless they are permitted by their service tier, subscribers “may not share their subscription outside of the household”.

Those who violate the terms may find their access to the service limited or terminated. This is part of the company’s updates to Disney+ subscriber agreements, which will come to the US later this year.

It also comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company would be embarking on a strategy to monetise streaming accounts called “freeloaders”.

“We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family,” Iger said on Disney’s Aug 9 quarterly earnings call.

“Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies, and we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.”

Disney seems to be following what Netflix did in order to drive revenue from password-sharing users.

In May, the latter launched its “paid-sharing programme,” which was aimed at pushing illicit password-borrowers to get their own accounts or prompting customers to add non-household users as “extra members.”