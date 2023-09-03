Disney cuts planned ‘Star Wars’ projects

WHILE Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett have been a hit with both viewers and critics, the reception to its recent movie offerings – comprising a new sequel trilogy and several standalone prequel films – has been somewhat mixed.

Therefor, it hardly came as a surprise when news broke that Disney was no longer “actively developing” two planned Star Wars movies by Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins.

Variety revealed that Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron and Feige’s untitled Star Wars feature have both been shelved by the studio.

As late as last December, Jenkins was speaking about how she was still working on Rogue Squadron, posting on Twitter: “Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to [Rogue Squadron] after [Wonder Woman 3], which I was honoured to do, so I agreed.”

She added that: “They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since.”

Lucasfilm has not released a Star Wars film in theatres since 2019’s Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, with the studio having instead focused on expanding the beloved franchise on Disney+ with live-action series.

However, Lucasfilm has been actively planning out the franchise’s cinematic return and has untitled films scheduled for release in late 2025, 2027 and 2029.

With both Jenkins and Feige’s projects shelved, there are currently only three projects still considered “active”: a solo film by Taika Waititi, and two features from Damon Lindelof and Shawn Levy.

Levy has promised fans that he will develop a film that is worth making and putting on the big screen.

In an earlier interview with Variety, he had said: “And you better believe I’m not going to squander this juiciest of opportunities.”