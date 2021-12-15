Dive into the world of gamers

Here are the top six gaming YouTubers that you need to check out

YOUTUBE has always been one of the most significant online platforms for the gaming community to unite and produce gaming content that usually encompasses a wide range of genres. With the recent rise of eSports, gamers have also been utilising other platforms such as Discord and Twitch to broadcast their epic gameplay wins and interact with their viewers. But, with thousands of gaming channels and creators out there, it takes humour and hard work to stand out from the rest. Here are a list of gaming YouTubers that have won the hearts of the fans: PewDiePie

Before the rise of Discord and Twitch, PewDiePie (real name Felix Kjellberg) has always been the ultimate gamer on YouTube. To this day, he continues to stand as one of the most-subscribed and famous YouTubers. He now has 110 million subscribers on his channel. The Swedish YouTuber kickstarted his career in 2010 before he became one of the most iconic gamers in the gaming community. PewDiePie is famous for his Let’s Play videos. Other than that, the 32-year-old creates lifestyle vlogs and gaming live streams as well for his fans. The power and influence that he has amassed has had a huge impact on gaming companies, as his videos often increase their sales. Markiplier

Besides PewDiePie, Markiplier is also one of the most popular content creators with 30.4 million subscribers. Hailing from Hawaii, his content is focused on the Let’s Play-style. Markiplier usually documents his first-person view gameplays with an explicit commentary style. Fans love him for his horror content that usually features indie and horror games such as Five Nights at Freddy’s and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Aside from creating in-depth gameplays, he is also known for broadcasting live charities and collecting donations while playing games. JoshDub

This YouTuber is the epitome of humour. Joshua Grelle, or known online as JoshDub, is popular for his virtual reality (VR) gameplays. The 31-year-old usually collaborates with other YouTubers including Mully, Your Narrator, EddieVR, JuicyFruitSnacks and ReeKid to create hilarious content, and they call themselves ‘The Boys’. With 9.21 million subscribers, some of the VR games that he plays are Garry’s Mod VR, Hellsplit: Arena, Minecraft VR and Pavlov VR. The Australian gamer often includes funny skits in his gameplays and is said to be the pioneer of VR entertainment on YouTube. John Wolfe

If you’re a horror game enthusiast, you have to subscribe to JohnWolfe. With 797,000 subscribers on YouTube, this 33-year-old creates Let’s Play content that focuses specifically on horror games and brings audiences on blind play-throughs. Since joining YouTube in 2011, he provides straightforward and clear commentary about the angles of the game as opposed to other YouTubers. His go-to games vary from low-budget indie games to A-list titles. Jacksepticeye

Fans recognise Sean William McLoughlin or Jacksepticeye through his classic intro: “Top of the mornin’ to ya laddies! My name is Jacksepticeye!”. Also known as the most energetic YouTube commentator, McLoughlin garnered popularity in 2013 after he was mentioned in a PewDiePie video. The 31-year-old’s commentary style is usually highly energetic. He has successfully won the fans’ hearts with his hilarious game commentary, especially during Resident Evil’s and Among Us’s gameplays. The Irish gamer still uploads videos daily, although some of them are not gaming videos. theRadBrad