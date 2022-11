K-POP group DKZ, the winner of Mnet Plus Original programme Road to Max will make its first appearance on the first day of the upcoming 2022 MAMA Awards, set to take place on Nov 29.

DKZ – comprising members Kyoungyoon, Sehyeon, Mingyu, Munik, Jaechan, Jonghyeong, and Giseok – reached the final after participating in a series of event, and performed at KCON 2022 Japan and KCON 2022 Saudi Arabia.

The group emerged as the winner of Road to Max after counting votes and video views.