$!Do all early birds get the worm?

Since our early school days, we learned to wake up at a certain hour to go to school and sleep at a certain hour so that we can have our eight hours of sleep. As we grow up, we find that perhaps that cookie-cutter template doesn’t suit us, and some of us are night owls, while others are morning birds. Either way, we start to find out what works for us, how many hours of sleep feels best.

Naturally, some of us might identify with a specific sleep type or chronotype, but some might never realise it and end up living their whole life a walking zombie, feeling lethargic and wondering what’s wrong.

That’s where finding out your chronotype comes in. A chronotype is a person’s circadian typology, or the individual differences in activity and alertness in the morning and evening. All of us have a natural biology clock and our chronotype shows us our natural tendency for our sleep time.

Studies show that our chronotype is associated with some of our genes. Therefore, our chronotype is genetically heritable, based on how each gene influences the release of our hormones, such as when we get melatonin, a hormone that makes us sleepy, will also affect our circadian rhythm.

Each chronotype is loosely based on a relative animal’s sleep patterns and habits, and by finding out about our chronotype, we can then synchronise it with our daily activities and boost productivity. Most research breaks chronotypes into the bear, the wolf, the lion, and the dolphin.

The bear chronotype

About 60% of the population falls under the category of a bear chronotype and bear types have their sleep and wake cycle synced with the sun. Since this is the typical chronotype, most of society’s working hours are set according to their energy level. Besides that, bear chronotypes wake easily and typically fall asleep with no problem. Their productivity is at its peak before noon and most of them are prone to the post-lunch dip between 2pm and 4pm.

If you’re a bear type, make sure you get your heavy workload done before lunch and take it easy after. As a bear, you’re also not the type of person who can throw all-nighters, party during the working week, and then come to the office in the morning and perform. Most bears require eight hours of sleep and their normal sleep hours are usually between 11pm and 7am. If bear types don’t get enough sleep at night, they may feel lethargic throughout the day and go to bed earlier than normal, so it’s important for bears to have a good night’s rest!

The wolf chronotype

For some of us who preferred afternoon classes instead of morning classes during our schooldays, it might be an indication that we have a wolf chronotype. People with the wolf chronotype often have trouble waking up in the morning and feel most energetic when they wake up at noon.

If you found yourself often sleeping during morning classes and getting scolded by your teachers, it wasn’t your fault! That’s because people with your chronotype have a peak productivity from noon to around 4pm and another boost around 6pm while most people are done for the day.

Just like their real-life counterparts, wolf chronotypes are most productive at night. The type of people we call night owls are the ones with the wolf chronotype. Since people with this chronotype don’t get going until the sun sets and have difficulty waking when it comes back up, many wolf types find freelancing or the startup life better suited to their way of life as they can then adjust their working hours to their nonlinear activity pattern. However, now that a lot of us are working remotely, it’s easier than ever to adjust your working style to this profile in any working environment. Only about 15% of the population identify as wolves.

The lion chronotype

Unlike wolves, lion chronotypes like to rise early in the morning. This chronotype feels most energetic in the morning with energy levels peaking before noon. If you find yourself able to complete massive amounts of work before lunch, this might be a sign that you’re a lion chronotype. However, just as fast as energy for the early lion is gained, it’s lost.

The afternoon slump hits this group harder than any of the other chronotypes and they often find themselves needing a power nap to recharge. By evening, it’s time for them to destress or else they’ll feel drained. And after winding down, they’ll call it a day by 9pm or 10pm.

Just like the wolf chronotype, lions comprise only 15% of the population. All of us have heard about CEOs who wake up at 5am, so if you’re that same, go ahead and plan your days accordingly.

You might be tempted to work out right away when you wake up, but if you leave your exercise to the afternoon, it’ll give you an energy boost when your energy starts decreasing. Instead, lion types should instead eat a healthy protein-filled breakfast right after waking up.

If you find that you’ve always been an early riser with most of your energy available during the morning, make sure you go to bed early to sustain your high energy levels for the next day.

The dolphin chronotype

If you have trouble following any sleep schedule, you might be a dolphin. Like actual dolphins who sleep with half of their brain on at a time, people with this chronotype usually sleep with one eye open and have a hard time waking up in the morning.

As one of the rare chronotypes with only 10% of the population being dolphin types, dolphins usually need some time to reach their peak productivity and after that, they’ll be able to focus up until 9pm.

However, dolphin types always have constant tiredness due to their anxious sleeping behaviours and usually only fall asleep due to extreme exhaustion. Because of their sporadic sleeping habits, dolphin types are recommended to sleep from about midnight to 6am.

Instead of fighting your body’s natural rhythm with a sleep schedule that doesn’t work, it’s best to work with your chronotype. Even so, sleep is best if it’s done predominantly at night regardless of chronotype. As long as you listen to your bodies and go to bed when you feel tired and arise when you feel rested, your body will naturally tell you what works.