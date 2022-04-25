Doctor Strange sequel banned in Saudi Arabia

IT appears that there is one place where the Sorceror Supreme’s magic will not be showcased.

Over the weekend, news broke that Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, the highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, will not appear in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar due to the inclusion of America Chavez, a character who is poised to play a key role in the MCU going forward.

Originally introduced into Marvel Comics continuity in 2011, America hails from a parallel reality but finds her way into the main Marvel universe, where she becomes a member of the youthful super team the Young Avengers. She’s also one of Marvel’s most prominent out gay characters, a portrayal that carries over into the Sam Raimi-directed film.

This would not be the first time that a Marvel film has been banned in Saudi Arabia. Last year, Eternals also faced the same fate due to the inclusion of a same-sex couple.

Disney has yet to comment on the ban, however, it appears that despite this minor controversy, it’s likely that America Chavez, who combines a bulletproof exterior with super strength and super speed, will continue to be a major part of the MCU moving forward.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness opens globally on May 5.