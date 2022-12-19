Doctor Who fans get first look at Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor

AFTER weeks of speculation – and one teasing bait-and-switch trailer – BBC has released a first proper look at its upcoming continuation of Doctor Who, sharing images of Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor.

The first look photographs include a solo shot of Gatwa in a cozy orange sweater and patterned coat, as well as a duo shot with him and his companion Ruby Sunday, who will be played by Millie Gibson.

It still remains unclear when exactly Gatwa and Gibson will actually take on the mantle and pilot the TARDIS. Between now and their formal debut, series fan favourite David Tennant, who portrayed the 10th Doctor in a much-hailed run from 2005 to 2010, will return to the series as the 14th Doctor for a special series of three episodes, set to air in November 2023.

Tennant will be joined by his Who co-star Catherine Tate, reprising her role as companion Donna Noble. Heartstopper actor Yasmin Finney is also among the cast, as is Neil Patrick Harris in an undisclosed role.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti’s 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun,” showrunner Russell T. Davies said in October.

“We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose.”