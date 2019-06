CATCH documentary Ice on Fire, available now on HBO GO. Produced by Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, George DiCaprio and Mathew Schmid, and directed by Leila Conners, this documentary goes beyond the current climate change narrative and offers hope that we can actually stave off the worst effects of global warming.

Some 12 years after Conners’ first collaboration with DiCaprio on The 11th Hour which looked into the problems of climate change, the two decided to focus their latest documentary on cutting-edge research behind today’s climate science – and the innovations aimed at reducing carbon in the atmosphere, which could then pave the way for a reduction in global temperature rise and a benefit to the planet’s life systems.

Filmed across the globe, the documentary also highlights firsthand accounts of those at the forefront of the climate crisis, with insights from scientists, farmers, innovators and others.

DiCaprio, in a press statement provided by HBO says: “This film does more than show what is at stake if we continue on a course of inaction and complacency – it shows how, with the help of dedicated scientists, we can all fight back. I hope audiences will be inspired to take action to protect our beautiful planet.”