Does violence beget violence?

Today’s video games are becoming exponentially more complex, with astoundingly realistic graphics, intricate plots, and lengthy playing times – but do they promote violent tendencies?

For many, consumers of violent media use it as escapism, and it rarely affects their real world behaviour negatively. –123RF

ON May 24, the deadliest US school shooting of this year occurred, when Salvator Ramos invaded Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and took 21 innocent lives, 19 of whom were children. In the days that followed, investigators pieced together information about Ramos’ background, and news eventually broke that the 18 year old had allegedly made threats to “shoot up a school” after losing in a video game, a threat he was known to hurl when playing. Surprisngly, American news media (and politicians) did not latch on to the alleged link between Ramos and video games like after previous mass shooting events in the past. However, a Fox News host said: “It seems like these things have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent”. He was referring to another mass shooting incident that occurred prior to the one in Texas. This isn’t the first time the media (and politicians) have attempted to link real-world violence to video games, or the entertainment media as whole, and it certainly isn’t confined to America. Nine years ago, a Malaysian politician attempted to get the game Grand Theft Auto 5 banned in the country due to in-game violence. Finger pointing is as natural to humans as breathing, and the finger pointing to violence in video games (and movies, and TV shows) has been persistent for a long time, and frankly, it is distracting from actual causes of real-world violence, primarily mental health and child upbringing.

Correlation vs. Causation The idea that the consumption of content from video games and related entertainment media directly causes an uptick in hostility, anti-social behaviour and ultimately, explosive aggression in the real world, or that children will become killers after playing a violent video game is inherently false. While there has been research done overseas and in Malaysia exploring violent tendencies and whether entertainment media aggravates it, the findings are either “bad” due to limited research methodologies – i.e. small sample sizes – or if they’re decent, the correlation is so small, they mean nothing on a wider scale. This is backed up by a 2020 study that re-examined 28 global studies on the subject, which reported that when bundled together, all the previous studies showed minuscule positive corelation between gaming and aggression.