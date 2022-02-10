Don Cheadle’s War Machine gets a film upgrade

MARVEL’S Armor Wars is being redeveloped into a feature film, after being previously announced as a six-episode event series earlier last month by Marvel Studios producer and president Kevin Feige.

The project was initially announced in late 2020, and will star Academy Award nominee Don Cheadle, who will reprise his role as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, also known as War Machine.

Armor Wars is based on Marvel Comics’ seven-issue arc of the same within the Iron Man story, which follows Rhodes and the consequences of Tony Stark’s technology falling into the wrong hands.

The live action movie is speculated to follow a retooled version of the source material, and might see the return of Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer, a techpreneur rival of Tony Stark last seen in Iron Man 2.

Yassir Lester, who was acting as the head writer of the series, will stay on-board to write the film.