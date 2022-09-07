Don’t Worry Darling gets standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

ALTHOUGH it has yet to be theatrically released worldwide, Don’t Worry Darling has been creating quite a buzz since its trailer premiered last May. The film, which was directed by actress Olivia Wilde, has been the centre of attention from fans and critics alike.

At the recent Venice Film Festival the psychological thriller received a massive standing ovation. The audience seemed to have enjoyed its thrilling nature and performances by the film’s notable cast.

But while the movie continues to make waves, intense controversy has also followed suit.

According to insiders, director Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh have supposedly been “falling out” behind the scenes. The pair’s feud reportedly started due to disagreements on set, which explains Pugh’s limited promotional efforts for the project.

When asked about the rumour, Wilde was quick to shut it down. “I can’t say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead,” she responded.

“She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

And in her previous interview with Variety, the filmmaker called the feud nothing but “invented clickbait”.

Pugh, on the other hand, seemed to be hinting at the possibility of the rumour. During her appearance on the red carpet, Pugh noted that it is always inspiring when a woman fights back.

“I think it’s very very inspiring to see a woman push back and say ‘no’, and question everything” she replied. “It’s very exciting to see a woman do that on and off camera.”

Asked when she “says no” off camera, Pugh jokingly answered: “When do I say ‘no’? When someone says I can’t have cake.”

Don’t Worry Darling focuses on a couple who move into a seemingly idyllic new neighbourhood. Pugh plays the wife, Alice, who gets curious about her husband’s (Harry Styles) secret Victory Project. As she investigates more, she discovers more troubling details that ruin her utopian 1950s life.

