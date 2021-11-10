Donnie Yen wraps up filming John Wick scenes

MARTIAL arts legend Donnie Yen wrapped up filming for John Wick 4, starring Keanu Reeves, slated for a release on May 27, 2022.

In a video posted on his official Instagram, the 58-year-old Hong Kong actor described the filming as “super fun and creative working with Keanu and [director Chad Stahelski].”

“After four months away from home, I am finally going home,“ said Yen. He had been shooting in different countries for the film.

In the video clip, he showed a gift (long flute) from Reeves with the words “Thank you Donnie. You are the best” printed on it. He also took a selfie with Reeves.

Then, Yen hugged Keanu and bade farewell and told him to stay safe and that he loved them but he had to go home.

“I love you guys, too but I don’t love you that much, I gotta go home,“ joked Yen, to which, Reeves cheekily, replied: “Go home”.

Yen wrote about gaining “genuine friendships” in his post and thanked Reeves and Stahelski were “humble, respectful, and passionate filmmakers, purely striving to make the best movie”.

In an earlier interview, Yen had revealed that his only criterion to act in the movie was that the film should be respectful to Chinese culture, otherwise he would not agree to play the role.