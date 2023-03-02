Dos and don’ts during Thaipusam

THE number of worshippers completing their vows to Lord Murugan at the temples has already begun to rise. TheSun has put up a list of dos and don’ts to help you get prepared for Thaipusam, which is just a few days away. This is to guarantee a peaceful celebration for everybody.

DO

Respect the culture and tradition

It is crucial to understand the significance of Thaipusam. It’s not just a ‘chariot and Kavadi event’. It is not a party; rather, it is a religious festival. The sole subject of the event is Lord Murugan. Don’t disrespect the faith by engaging in improper behaviour around Thaipusam. The fundamentals of Thaipusam should be taught to the younger generation. It is very important to recognise the true meaning of Thaipusam, and concentrate on keeping your promises.

Follow rules

Temples are more than just houses of prayer. They are the specific location where the specific god resides in a subdued form and accepts devotion. It’s crucial to follow certain customs and etiquette. Please familiarise yourself with the guidelines established by the temple administration to prevent problems on that day. The most crucial elements are to dress correctly, pay attention to the opening hours, and observe the regulations while keeping vows. (Kavadi, Paal Kudam, etc.)