Dos and don’ts during Thaipusam

THE number of worshippers completing their vows to Lord Murugan at the temples has already begun to rise. TheSun has put up a list of dos and don’ts to help you get prepared for Thaipusam, which is just a few days away. This is to guarantee a peaceful celebration for everybody.
DO
Respect the culture and tradition
It is crucial to understand the significance of Thaipusam. It’s not just a ‘chariot and Kavadi event’. It is not a party; rather, it is a religious festival. The sole subject of the event is Lord Murugan. Don’t disrespect the faith by engaging in improper behaviour around Thaipusam. The fundamentals of Thaipusam should be taught to the younger generation. It is very important to recognise the true meaning of Thaipusam, and concentrate on keeping your promises.
Follow rules
Temples are more than just houses of prayer. They are the specific location where the specific god resides in a subdued form and accepts devotion. It’s crucial to follow certain customs and etiquette. Please familiarise yourself with the guidelines established by the temple administration to prevent problems on that day. The most crucial elements are to dress correctly, pay attention to the opening hours, and observe the regulations while keeping vows. (Kavadi, Paal Kudam, etc.)
DON’T
Litter
It is expected that these temples frequently draw large throngs of people who travel there to make sacrifices and offer prayers during the festival. But once the vows are fulfilled, there remain heaps of leftover food, beverages, and plastic. So this year, refrain from leaving trash at the temple. Keep the surroundings tidy by using the available waste bins.
Harass devotees
Photographers find festivals to be a rewarding subject matter. It is true that brilliant colours, strong pictures, and a lively environment may be found everywhere. However, it’s also crucial to keep in mind that devotees are there to fulfil their vows; as a result, avoid directing your cameras in their faces or otherwise upsetting them.
Although you can spend the day in discomfort due to being shoved or the large throng, seeing and experiencing Lord Murugan’s gift is undoubtedly beneficial. However, please stay at home if you have a cough and fever to prevent the transmission of any possible viruses. It’s more important to keep everyone safe!