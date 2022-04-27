Dozens of bespoke costumes created for Moon Knight

IN the Disney+ Moon Knight series, the masked superhero’s costume is a pristine white, and for one particular iteration of the costume, a white three-piece suit for the character’s Mr. Knight persona, costume designer Meghan Kasperlik and her team created 47 bespoke variations.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Kasperlik said that when Mr. Knight made his appearance in episode 2 of the series, several backup suits were on standby in case it got dirty during the action scenes which took place in wet alleyways. Even so, visual effects were also a great help to digitally erase any flaws in the suit.

The Moon Knight series follows Steven Grant, a mild-demeanored gift-shop employee, who would lose consciousness and get memories of another life. After Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, they must navigate their complex identities while being thrust into a dangerous mystery among the mighty Egyptian gods. Both Grant and Spector are played by Oscar Isaac.

In the show, Spector takes on the persona of Moon Knight when he wears the Egyptian god Khonshu’s magical armour, while Mr. Knight is Grant, Spector’s alternate personality.

Mr. Knight’s outfit first appeared in the comic book Secret Avengers #19 (2011) written by Warren Ellis, which was illustrated by artist Michael Lark.

At the time of writing, only four episodes of Moon Knight have been released, with another two to go before the limited series ends. The story is largely independent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but who knows what the future will bring?

You can catch new episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+ every Wednesday.