Dr Strange, LOTR trailers drop during Super Bowl weekend

THE Super Bowl is marked on every American football fan’s calendar, but that is not the only reason it is a landmark TV event.

Throughout the game, it has been a tradition to show new trailers from some highly anticipated titles – a treat for TV and movie buffs!

The Super Bowl took place on Sunday, but there were already some exciting movie trailers that showed the week prior. These included Jurassic World: Dominion, where the audience will once again see franchise leads Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, as well as Jordan Peele’s Nope, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. This new piece of work will be an American neo-Western science-fiction horror film.

Kicking off the game with a bang was Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to premiere on May 6. MCU fans sat on the edge of their seats as they were teased with a showdown between Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange.

Still trying to cope with the aftermath of the events of WandaVision, she tells Strange: “You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. It doesn’t seem fair.”

The two-minute clip also shows Doctor Strange getting arrested and facing some people in a court. A familiar voice, whom many have suggested may be that of X-Men leader Professor X, as played by Patrick Stewart, then says that Doctor Strange should probably know the truth.

Watcht the trailer here: