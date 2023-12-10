Drake threatens ‘weirdos’

IN his new album, Drake has responded to the backlash to his “friendship” with Millie Bobby Brown. From the album For All the Dogs, on the track “Another Late Night”, the Canadian rapper name-drops the Stranger Things star, whom he befriended when she was 14 years old and new to the entertainment industry.

Back in 2018, when their friendship made headlines, criticism was directed at Drake due to their age gap; he was 31 years old at the time.

While he had no response then, he is now firing back at detractors with bodily harm. “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look. Bring them jokes up to the gang - we get to really flockin’,” Drake raps on the track. “Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes. Open up that s---, it’s jaw-droppin’, really shockin’, ayy.”

News of Drake and Brown’s connection came in 2018 when Brown revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood that Drake had become a “mentor”, offering her advice about fame and boys.

“I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic — a great friend and a great role model,” she said. “We just texted each other the other day. He was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more.’”

It is important to note that much of the public’s criticism against Drake (back in 2018) stemmed as a by-product of allegations that were being directed at his fellow R&B singer and rapper, R Kelly, which included everything from child grooming to sex trafficking of underage women.

Those series of events eventually led to Kelly being convicted of sex trafficking, child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor last year.

Ultimately, Drake threatening bodily harm to those worried about seeing a 31-year-old man texting a 14-year-old girl about relationships and dating advice may not be the “flex” he thinks it is.