Drifting away to Seoul ...

SEOUL VIBE is a thrilling action film. On the day of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, the drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team became embroiled in a slush money investigation of an influential individual. As all the attention was on Seoul for the upcoming Olympic Games, the city’s instability presented an ideal opportunity to move illicit money. The team’s mission to hunt the money makes use of their incredible drifting abilities, as they attempt to stay a step ahead.

Seoul Vibe is an almost unique film that combines aspects of a criminal thriller with what is practically drag racing. With its 1988 setting and performances by a well-regarded ensemble, it appears that the relatively ambitious narrative can be accomplished. The viewers will have to decide whether the correct balance was found between the showy action scenes and the corporate level of business. However, Seoul Vibe’s execution of the story it tries to convey is rather clumsy, and it just combines too many components into the same scenario to be able to produce something plausible.

For me, there’s nothing much to hype about the movie. There is no meaning or even a compelling narrative. Everything appears to be extremely basic and bland.