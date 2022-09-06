Drifting away to Seoul ...

SEOUL VIBE is a thrilling action film. On the day of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, the drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team became embroiled in a slush money investigation of an influential individual. As all the attention was on Seoul for the upcoming Olympic Games, the city’s instability presented an ideal opportunity to move illicit money. The team’s mission to hunt the money makes use of their incredible drifting abilities, as they attempt to stay a step ahead.
Seoul Vibe is an almost unique film that combines aspects of a criminal thriller with what is practically drag racing. With its 1988 setting and performances by a well-regarded ensemble, it appears that the relatively ambitious narrative can be accomplished. The viewers will have to decide whether the correct balance was found between the showy action scenes and the corporate level of business. However, Seoul Vibe’s execution of the story it tries to convey is rather clumsy, and it just combines too many components into the same scenario to be able to produce something plausible.
For me, there’s nothing much to hype about the movie. There is no meaning or even a compelling narrative. Everything appears to be extremely basic and bland.
The film attempts to blend multiple parts that appear to be mismatched, hoping for an end result that appears seamless. The film fails in this aspect, but its approach to the plot and the characters is engaging. I have watched finer work from South Korea when it comes to this type of film. I felt Seoul Vibe failed to become the action film it aspired to be. Of course, the notable cast is strong enough that it’s worth seeing the film just for them, but that’s it.
Ong Seoung-wu as Joon-ki and Yoh Ah-In as Woo-sam are both great performers. Their excellent sense of humour helps to the storyline in some way. Yoon-hee, played by Park Ju-hyun, was my favourite. Her connection with all the other characters balances well, making her one of the standouts of Seoul Vibe. The actors are clearly trying their hardest throughout the film, but their character development just doesn’t mesh effectively.
Acting rookie Song Min-ho did an amazing job too. I’m impressed that Seoul Vibe is his very first film because he handled his scenes so confidently. With his natural acting, the stunning member of the K-Pop group WINNER will instantly steal your heart. Overall, Seoul Vibe is a decent one-time viewing experience.
Seoul Vibe is now streaming on Netflix.
DIRECTOR: Hyun-Sung Moon
CAST: Ah In Yoo, Jason Her, Kyoo-hyung Lee, Kyung-pyo Go, Park Ju-hyun, Seong-gyoon Kim, Seong-wu Ong, So-ri Moon, Soomin Chun and Woong-in Jeong
E-VALUE: 5
ACTING: 7
PLOT: 5