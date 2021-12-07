Driver predicted Spidey role

ON The Graham Norton Show last week, Tom Holland revealed a story of him landing the part of the Marvel superhero, Spider-Man.

According to the actor, the driver that was chauffeuring Holland to his final audition was a “little too honest”, and simply would not stop talking to him on the way to the casting session.

“He’s chatting to me, chatting to me, chatting to me, and I’m a polite person, but I also want to be like, ‘Mate, please shut up. I’m trying to learn my lines,‘” Holland said.

But it gets better, or worse, as Holland went on.

“He’s looking at me in the mirror... and he goes, ‘You know what, kid? I think you’re gonna get it”,” said Holland, who explained that hearing that excited him.

But when Holland asked why, the driver replied: “I think you’re gonna get it because the kid that I just drove there? He is so good-looking.”

Of course, that backhanded compliment proved prescient, as Holland ultimately won the role, and will apparently hold it for quite some time. “I was like, ‘Jeez. Thank you, that’s exactly the confidence boost I need”,” he quipped.

But the story doesn’t end there.

A few months later, Holland encountered the driver again while working on his first movie as the web-slinging crime fighter.

“And he goes, ‘I told you!’” Holland said. “I was like, ‘What did you tell me? That I was gonna get the part or that I was ugly?’”

Well, it’s good to stay humble, as they say.

Holland’s third solo Spider-Man film, No Way Home, slings into theatres Dec 17, which is heavily rumoured to contain the previous two Spider-Men played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.