Drugs found in late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins’ system

WITH the world still mourning the shocking loss of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins, more information has trickled out from Colombia, where the 50-year-old musician passed away while in the middle of a regional tour.

A recently-released toxicology report showed the musician had multiple types of substances in his system at the time of death.

“The toxicology test on urine from Taylor Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 types of substances, including: THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids,“ the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia shared Saturday in a statement (translated from Spanish) on its Twitter account.

“The National Institute of Legal Medicine is continuing medical studies to completely clarify the cause of death for Taylor Hawkins,“ continued the statement.

The Attorney General’s office indicated that it will also continue conducting its own investigation.

News of Hawkins’ passing sent shock waves throughout the music world when it was announced on Friday through a tweet by the band’s Twitter account.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,“ the band’s statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

A rep for Hawkins and Foo Fighters has not commented further.

During his last in-person interview with Rolling Stone in June 2021, Hawkins declined to answer a question about sobriety, telling the outlet at the time: “I just lead a really healthy lifestyle.”

He added: “I’ve been down that road with people so much, and it’s been like a thing. That’s kind of been an arc of my life so much.”

The drummer had a decades-long history of drug use. He famously entered into a two-week-long coma after overdosing in 2001, but had managed to pull through and return to performing.