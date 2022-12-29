Drumhouse hit with a fashionable twist

BEHATI X HANDS percussion's debut attempt at innovating to keep a cultural legacy alive

MALAYSIA'S renowned percussion group, HANDS Percussion debuts its new performance Drumhouse: Honoring A Cultural Heritage after their Kaleidoscope 6 - HANDS International Drumming Festival “Thunder” performance in conjunction with the group's 25th anniversary. Drumhouse took place from Dec 8 to 11 at Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Center (PJPAC), 1 Utama Shopping Centre. Southeast Asia is home to different cultures and traditions, languages ​​and dialects. The peoples, although different, share and mix similar tastes in cuisines and beverages. In Malaysia, the Muhibbah style is how we describe the spirit of togetherness. For HANDS and their fellow performers, they define their togetherness with music. And this time around, they are experimenting to present a blend of contemporary 24 Festive Drumming, Teochew and Gamelan styles. Drumhouse is directed by Bernard Goh, the artistic director, arrangement by Ng Siu Yee, the music director, choreograph by Dr. Tan Chai Chen, the composition of the show is a collaboration between Jimmy Ch'ng, the principal percussionist and Wayan Sudirana, an ethnomusicologist from Indonesia. In addition, all the performers will present themselves in the costumes designed by Kel Wen, the creative director of BEHATI. This show truly showcases a cultural crossover with deep integration.

Drumhouse , as its title describes, is a production they embarked on to honor Teochew cultural heritage. “Many of us in HANDS are Teochew and have since spent time talking to family and friends to listen to old tales as well as learn details of the culture, more so about its music, operas and traditions. We spent time with Ling Goh, a fourth-generation Teochew Opera practitioner based in Penang learning as much as we could from her de ella (and her de ella brother de ella), ”said Bernard Goh. The show was divided into three parts. They begin with a dedication to the late Tan Hooi Song and Tan Chai Puan, both of whom were instrumental in starting their 24 festive Drums adventure and HANDS. “It's never too late,” Goh remarked, “therefore, in this 25th year of ours, it's fitting to honor our heritage and those who led us to where we are now.” They put a modern spin on Teochew music, instruments, and traditional opera in portion two. They believe there is still potential for fun and making things more “fashionable” without losing any traditional authenticity.

Besides the Hands Percussion performers from Team 1 and 2, a line-up of guest performers are invited including Zamzuriah Zahari who expertise in traditional dance “Mak Yong” and Malay theater “Mek Melung”, also a dancer, singer and composer; Jeff Chua, singer; Chong Eugene, cellist; Gideon Alu8khan Chen, electric & acoustic guitarist; Howz, Lim Wei Siong, Lim Lin, Sara Heng, from ITA Ensemble; Matdin Hussin and Asri Sharizan who play Malay traditional percussion instruments and many more. Zamzuriah Zahari, an expert of Mak Yong and Mek Mulung art, brings in the classic Kelantanese style to mix with characteristics of well-known Teochew opera Tao Hua Guo Du by guest artist Jeff Chua. The performance of Gamelan, vocals and Chinese musical instruments elaborates the changes of life in Southeast Asia. She also introduced her composition De ella Hadir Mu in a nod towards our cultural heritage. The playing of the erhu, guzheng, flute and cello by ITA Ensemble adds more chemistry into our performance of the day, in addition to the North Sumatran Gordang Sambilan and Balinese Reyong to honor their cultural heritage, to narrate their stories of friendship, hard work and survival.

Costumes designed by Kei Wen of BEHATI, known for their pranakan clothing, provide a fashionable touch. Furthermore, all of the performers wore costumes made by Kel Wen, BEHATI's creative director. “My manifestation came true when Bernard approached me to story me his concept of merging Chinese and Malay music into the play, aligned with what I do for fashion, I knew this will be the best chance for me to convey my message through performing arts. This show represents the true spirit and identity of the Malaysian Chinese, a show like no other, only in Malaysia,” remarked Kel Wen. He continued: “To work with Drumhouse , is one way for the audience to experience fashion not just visually but also, through their ears to feel the energy.” What is so special about BEHATI's Chinese New Year Collection? Chinese clothing is mixed with Malay components, such as using Pesak and Kekek, which are ancient drafting methods of Malay clothing such as baju melayu and baju kurung.