Dua Lipa sued for copyright infringement over ‘Levitating’

A Florida reggae band filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Grammy award winner Dua Lipa, claiming that she copied parts of their song Live Your Life for her hit song Levitating.

The members of the Artikal Sound System band filed the suit on Tuesday, naming the English singer and songwriter Lipa, 26, Warner Records, her co-writers and producer as defendants.

They claimed that the defendants had “listened to and copy the song before and during the time when they were writing Levitating.

The hit song was released in 2020 and topped the No.1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 Year-End chart.