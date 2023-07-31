Dwayne Johnson makes a historic donation

AS a non-profit organisation associated with the union, but not part of it, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation functions by providing financial relief to the union’s 160,000-strong members.

This is done through the foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Programme.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation executive director Cyd Wilson explained that the foundation relies on donations and grants to provide services.

In a crisis like the ongoing Hollywood strike that has affected everyone and every project in the industry, Wilson explained that millions will be spent on financial assistance for union members.

“This is when we need high-profile talent—those who can afford it and are in a situation to help others.” Shortly after sending the letter, Dwayne Johnson’s team reached out to say he wanted to help, so he and SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance hopped on a phone call.

After the call, the A-list star is said to have made a “historic donation”. Though the exact number is being kept confidential, Wilson claimed it was a seven-figure donation.

Through Johnson’s donation, Wilson estimated that between 7,000 and 10,000 members will need the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s grant services.

These grants can see up to US$1,500 (RM6,852) delivered per individual member.

In extreme conditions, such as health issues or situations where an actor is in serious jeopardy, lifetime members can receive up to US$6,000 (RM27,411) in emergency financial assistance.

“Everyone knows what happens when you go on strike, when you stand for something – as the saying goes, if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for everything – you can’t stand unless you have support underneath you, on the side, up top, and up front,” Vance said.

So Dwayne is letting everyone know, ‘I’m here. What are you going to do?’