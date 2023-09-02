Dwayne Johnson on meeting Adele at Grammys

THIS past weekend at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, superstar Adele was surprised by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, proving that even the world’s biggest celebrities can be starstruck.

The moment was orchestrated by Grammy host Trevor Noah, who, during his opening monologue, brought out Johnson to surprise Adele. The actor greeted her with a massive hug at her front-row table.

Noah then disclosed some lesser-known facts about the British singer. “This is one of the strangest things I found out: The person that Adele has always wanted to meet, but never has, is Dwayne Johnson,” he told the star-studded audience at the ceremony. “I found out he’s a huge fan of yours, too.”

Johnson told Variety how he was able to pull off the surprise. “It was just a great surprise and I was able to chat with her a little bit and her boyfriend, Rich Paul,” Johnson says.

As luck would have it, Johnson was also the presenter for the best pop solo performance category, which Adele later won.

He said: “I get up on stage and I open that Grammy envelope and it said ‘Adele.’ So that’s why I was able to say, ‘Get up here best friend, Adele!’ It was such a special night.

“I love that woman. We had a really great time ... I think probably the best part about it is she’s just cool - and I had never met her before.”