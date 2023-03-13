Dynamic sound with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The new OnePlus 11 5G flagship phone turned heads with its powerful performance and Hasselblad camera lenses, but attention should also be paid to the wireless earbuds that were launched alongside it – the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

I was given a pair to test out and was thoroughly impressed by how well it works together with the phone. However, it also supports the Google Fast pair service, and can also be paired with other Android devices, should you choose to do so.

The design is simple but clean, with the controls located in the stems that protrude from the earbuds. In the beginning, I had a bit of difficulty locating the spot on the stems where I needed to press in order to make them work, but once that was done, I had no issues finding them again.

When in use, the buds sat snugly in my ear, an almost perfect fit. Aside from letting you play and pause audio, you can also switch to ANC (active noise control). This feature is above average, but sadly does not completely block out all outside noises. It should be adequate for a regular office or study room setting, however.