$!Easy 5-ingredient desserts

These 5-ingredient desserts are so easy and impossible to resist!

FOR some of us with a sweet tooth, a meal is incomplete if it does not end with a dessert. Dessert adds a sweet treat, a punctuated lift, a burst of glee to everyday life. If you do not like to work hard in the kitchen or just do not have time to cook, these eight easy recipes are created especially for you, and that you can make in 30 minutes or less. Sweet and delicious!

MANGO PUDDING Ingredients 1 large mango 7 scoops vanilla ice cream 2 tablespoon thick cream 3 passion fruits crushed peanuts Instructions 1) Peel and dice a large mango and smash until it become smooth cream. 2) Dice the passion fruit and keep aside. 3) Add 7 scoops of vanilla ice cream and two tablespoons of thick cream and whisk. 4) Spoon into bowls and scoop 1/2 passion fruit over each. 5) Lastly, sprinkle the crushed peanuts as toppings.

COCONUT BISCUITS Ingredients Sugar (1 cup) 1 egg 125g melted butter Self-rising flour (1 cup) Desiccated coconut (1 cup) Instructions 1) Preheat oven to 180°C and line two baking trays with baking paper. 2) In a bowl, sift the flour, add in coconut and sugar and mix well. 3) Mix the melted butter and egg until all ingredients are moist. 4) Roll it into small balls of the mixture and arrange accordingly on the baking tray. 5) Bake for 10 minutes. 6) Lastly, remove from the oven and leave it to cool. 7) Biscuits are ready to be served.

CARAMEL APPLE CRUMBLE Ingredients 50g cold butter (diced) 50g flour 40g oats 7 apples peeled and diced 5 tablespoons caramel cream Instructions 1) Heat oven to 200°C. 2) Place the apples into a pan and a small cup of water, cover and cook with high heat for 5 minutes. 3) Stir until soft. 4) Stir in 3 tablespoons of caramel and keep aside. 5) Take a bowl and mix the flour and oats together then rub in the butter until a crumbly mixture. 6) Stir in the remaining caramel and sprinkle over the apples. 7) Bake for 20 minutes until its golden and crispy.

STRAWBERRY TARTS Ingredients 1/2 cup strawberry jam 1 punnet of strawberries 250g cheese 200g dark chocolate 1 packet frozen sweet tarts Instructions 1) Bake the sweet tart as per instructions and leave it to cool. 2) Heat dark chocolate for 20 seconds until it melts. 3) Spoon a small amount of chocolate into each case and smooth to base. 4) Refrigerate until chocolate is set. 5) Spoon a ball of cheese into each case and top with half of a strawberry. 6) Heat the jam for 30 seconds and brush it onto the strawberries.

BANANA ICE CREAM Ingredients 3 ripe bananas, diced 3-4 tablespoons milk 2 tablespoons roasted flaked almonds 2 tablespoons chocolate sauce rainbow chocolate sprinkles Instructions 1) Place the banana chunks on a plat tray and cover. 2) Freeze for an hour until fully frozen. 3) Whizz until smooth until it becomes a creamy texture. 4) Scoop into 3 glasses and top with the sauce and nuts. 5) Lastly, sprinkle the rainbow chocolates on top.

CASHEW FREEZER FUDGE Ingredients 3 tablespoon melted coconut oil 1-2 tablespoon maple syrup 250 cashew butter 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 1/4 tablespoon salt Instructions 1) Add coconut oil, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, vanilla extract and salt and blend. 2) Pour mixture into silicone muffin cups or a baking tray 3) Leave in the fridge for an hour and then store in the freezer. 4) Slice it in to squares. 4) Enjoy it right after it’s out from the freezer before it melts.

FLOURLESS BROWNIES Ingredients 225 caster sugar 3 eggs 100g almonds 250g dark chocolate 200g butter Instructions 1) Heat the oven to 180°C. 2) Butter a cake tray. 3) Melt 200g of the chocolate together with the butter in a large tray over a pan of simmering water. 4) Make sure to stir while you heat. 5) Remove the heat and leave to cool. 6) Whisk the sugar and eggs in a large bowl until foamy. 7) Pour the butter and chocolate mixture along with almonds then mix everything together. 8) Bake for 25 minutes and leave to cool for 20 minutes.