Easy breakfast recipes for everyone

Recipes ideal for cooking novices

BREAKFAST has always been a vital part of anyone’s day, partly because it provides the necessary nutritional value to get through the day and partly because it is the only way to quiet the stomach’s frantic rumble. It didn’t get the moniker ‘The Most Important Meal of the Day’ for nothing. But while it is an important part of the day, not everyone can commit to it, either because of a medical reason, a busy life, or simply not knowing how to cook. Here are four simple recipes that anyone, whether a pro chef or an unskilled student, may create in the morning to make everyone’s mornings much nicer and less hungry:

Toast with half-boiled eggs Half-boiled eggs with toast are an easy and filling recipe that should be at the top of this list. It’s created with basic materials and stages, but even if you skip a “crucial” step, it won’t matter much because you’ll still receive the same eggs with standard toast on the side. Ingredients 3 cups of water 2 eggs Soy sauce Ground pepper Toast Instructions 1. Bring the water to a boil in a pot. 2. Once it’s boiling, turn off the stove and remove the pot from the stove. 3. Add the eggs to the hot water and cover the pot with a lid, letting them cook for about 7 minutes. 4. Once it is done, crack the eggs into a plate or bowl before adding some soy sauce and ground pepper on top. 5. Serve it with toast on the side.

Breakfast in a mug All you need is a mug, and you are good to go! Well, with added things inside, of course. Breakfast in a mug has a few more ingredients than the first, and it requires some chopping, but it is by far the fastest one to make. You can practically sprinkle in your ingredients and let Chef Mic cook. Ingredients egg 2 tablespoons of milk Salt Pepper Veggies of your choice Toppings of your choice Shredded low-fat cheese of your choice Chives Instructions 1. Add an egg, 2 tablespoons of milk, and a pinch of salt and pepper to a microwavable mug. 2. Whisk it till it is well incorporated, and then add in veggies of your choice (chopped tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, etc.), chopped-up toppings of your choice (chicken, meat, ham, etc.), and shredded low-fat cheese of your choice. 3. Microwave the mug on high for 1 minute until the egg is fully cooked. 4. Garnish it with chives for a burst of colour and flavour.

Fruit and yogurt parfait This one does not even require cooking, as all it needs are the ingredients as they are, just mixed together. Fruit and yoghurt parfaits are simple but filling and delicious. Ingredients Fruits of your choice Nuts of your choice Sugar-free, low-fat yoghurt Instructions 1. Chopped-up fruits of your choice (apples, pears, strawberries, etc.) 2. Chopped-up nuts of your choice (walnuts, peanuts, cashews, etc.) 3. Put it all in a bowl and mix it all together. 4. Layer it with sugar-free, low-fat yoghurt.