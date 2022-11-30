Eat green this festive season

Berjaya Cafe unveils its new vegetarian menu for Christmas

Calling all food lovers! Try a greener diet for this Christmas at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, where its Berjaya Cafe is offering a spread of hearty vegetarian buffet fare comprising fusion cuisine to provide a different kind of gastronomy experience for the upcoming festive season. Located on the 14th floor, Berjaya Cafe is one of the first Kuala Lumpur hotel cafes to turn fully vegetarian, and for Christmas, it is serving an array of local and international buffet spreads with over 60 dishes, from appetisers to a healthy salad bar, soups and mouth-watering desserts. At the main dish station, you can expect a variety of food served from an Indian cuisine corner, a noodle station and Vietnamese spring rolls prepared on-the-spot. A dessert island serves exquisite Christmas themed pastries, from Yule logs in different flavours to coffee Tiramisu, dark chocolate, a variety of cakes, tarts, puddings, mousses and cookies.

To add to the merry spirit of the festival, the chefs have prepared Christmas favourites like gingerbread houses, stollen, panettone, macarons ‘dressed’ in Santa Claus attire and vegetarian mince pies. “During this joyous season, let’s spread more love not only among human beings but to other living creatures as well, as this is a good time to start with a simple act by adopting a new healthier and greener diet for the sake of our planet and for the best of all,” said Berjaya Times Square Hotels general manager May Cheong. “This year, Christmas would be different than previous years. We have twice as many dishes as last year as we added new dishes like mutton skewers with Chinese barbeque sauce, chickpea balls, sweet and sour tempeh, fried raddish cakes, plant based sausage Wellington pandan chicken, steamed glutinous rice in lotus leaf and vegetarian puffs.” She added: “We want our guests to try vegetarian cuisine and feel that it is as good as a normal buffet. “At night, we’ll have a lot of games and a lucky draw, and Santa Claus will be going around with goodies for children. More Christmas decorations will also be added.”

Aside from a Christmas tree, snowman and reindeer decorations, there will also be table napkins folded in the form of a Christmas tree. On Nov 10, Berjaya Cafe invited the press and social media influencers to experience the new menus for its Christmas and New Year’s Eve buffet dinners that will be held with a ‘glitz and glam’ theme. While dining, the presence of Santa Claus and Santarina will offer small surprises, making the Christmas vibes even more merry and joyful. All dishes will be prepared by Chef Tony Tang.