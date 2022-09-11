ONE fundamental healthy eating recommendation is to “Eat the Rainbow”. No, we don't mean artificially colored snacks! But why is it necessary to consume a variety of colored fruits and vegetables? You may be tempted to focus on a few things that you, your children, or family members enjoy eating. And it's easy to get stuck in a rut. However, our bodies thrive on variety – a rainbow of nutrients. In fact, the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals found in fruits and vegetables may be more beneficial to your health than any medicine. A varied, well-balanced diet provides your body with the nutrients it requires to function effectively. And without proper nourishment, your body is more prone to sickness, illness, and poor performance.

Red Healthy Foods

These help in the fight against cancer, lower the risk of diabetes and heart disease, improve skin quality, and more. Phytochemicals found in red fruits and vegetables include lycopene and ellagic acid. These potent minerals have been examined for their anti-cancer properties and other health advantages. Regular eating of tomatoes and tomato products such as cooked tomatoes and tomato sauce, for example, has been proven to reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Watermelon contains more lycopene than tomatoes and is more readily available. It is also high in citrulline, a phytonutrient that may help with mild to severe erectile dysfunction. Red vegetables, such as beets, have been proven to influence the nitric oxide pathway, allowing blood vessels to dilate. This increases circulation and lowers the risk of heart disease. Strawberries have also been shown to slow or even stop the progression of esophageal cancer. Berries are high in bioactive chemicals that protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease and Alzheimer's.

Healthy Red Foods to Try:

-> Redpepper

-> Tomatoes

-> Strawberries

-> Apple

-> Beet

-> Watermelon

-> Red onions

-> Pomegranate

Yellow and Orange Foods

Yellow and orange fruits and vegetables boost immune function, lower the risk of heart disease, and promote eye health, among other benefits. They are high in vitamin C and carotenoids, especially beta-carotene. Some carotenoids, most notably beta-carotene, convert to vitamin A in the body, promoting good vision and cell growth. Citrus fruits, such as oranges, contain hesperidin, a unique phytonutrient that increases blood flow. If you have cold hands and feet, eating an orange every day may help to keep them warm. Even more crucial, citrus consumption may lower your risk of stroke. Lutein and zeaxanthin are two of the most prominent carotenoids found in orange and yellow foods. These fat-soluble antioxidants have been extensively researched for their capacity to help safeguard your eye health. In reality, they build up in the retina of your eyes, where they help in the prevention of cataracts and disorders such as age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness worldwide. They also shield your eyes from blue light emitted by phone, computer, and television screens.