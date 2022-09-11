ONE fundamental healthy eating recommendation is to “Eat the Rainbow”. No, we don't mean artificially colored snacks! But why is it necessary to consume a variety of colored fruits and vegetables? You may be tempted to focus on a few things that you, your children, or family members enjoy eating. And it's easy to get stuck in a rut. However, our bodies thrive on variety – a rainbow of nutrients. In fact, the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals found in fruits and vegetables may be more beneficial to your health than any medicine. A varied, well-balanced diet provides your body with the nutrients it requires to function effectively. And without proper nourishment, your body is more prone to sickness, illness, and poor performance.
Red Healthy Foods
These help in the fight against cancer, lower the risk of diabetes and heart disease, improve skin quality, and more. Phytochemicals found in red fruits and vegetables include lycopene and ellagic acid. These potent minerals have been examined for their anti-cancer properties and other health advantages. Regular eating of tomatoes and tomato products such as cooked tomatoes and tomato sauce, for example, has been proven to reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Watermelon contains more lycopene than tomatoes and is more readily available. It is also high in citrulline, a phytonutrient that may help with mild to severe erectile dysfunction. Red vegetables, such as beets, have been proven to influence the nitric oxide pathway, allowing blood vessels to dilate. This increases circulation and lowers the risk of heart disease. Strawberries have also been shown to slow or even stop the progression of esophageal cancer. Berries are high in bioactive chemicals that protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease and Alzheimer's.
Healthy Red Foods to Try:
-> Redpepper
-> Tomatoes
-> Strawberries
-> Apple
-> Beet
-> Watermelon
-> Red onions
-> Pomegranate
Yellow and Orange Foods
Yellow and orange fruits and vegetables boost immune function, lower the risk of heart disease, and promote eye health, among other benefits. They are high in vitamin C and carotenoids, especially beta-carotene. Some carotenoids, most notably beta-carotene, convert to vitamin A in the body, promoting good vision and cell growth. Citrus fruits, such as oranges, contain hesperidin, a unique phytonutrient that increases blood flow. If you have cold hands and feet, eating an orange every day may help to keep them warm. Even more crucial, citrus consumption may lower your risk of stroke. Lutein and zeaxanthin are two of the most prominent carotenoids found in orange and yellow foods. These fat-soluble antioxidants have been extensively researched for their capacity to help safeguard your eye health. In reality, they build up in the retina of your eyes, where they help in the prevention of cataracts and disorders such as age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness worldwide. They also shield your eyes from blue light emitted by phone, computer, and television screens.
Try These Healthy Orange and Yellow Foods:
-> Oranges
-> Lemons
-> Mangoes
-> Carrots
-> Pineapples
-> Bananas
-> Papaya
-> Sweet potatoes
Green Energy Foods
Green fruits and vegetables help to detoxify the body, restore energy and vitality, and more. Greens are among the healthiest foods we can consume. Green fruits and vegetables are high in lutein, isothiocyanates, isoflavones, and vitamin K, all of which are necessary for good blood and bone health. Green vegetables are also high in folate, a nutrient that pregnant women should consume to help avoid congenital abnormalities. Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli and cabbage, have been demonstrated to enhance immunological function, while dark leafy greens, such as kale, have been shown to improve mood. Greens are also a good source of calcium and vitamin K1, both of which help with bone metabolism. And kiwi fruit has been proven to have benefits for a variety of foods, including the common cold, irritable bowel syndrome, and sleeplessness, and it may even help repair DNA damage.
Healthy Green Foods to Try:
-> Broccoli
-> Kale
-> Spinach
-> Avocados
-> Kiwi fruits
-> Green Cabbage
-> Green grapes
-> Peas
Purple and Blue Foods
Purple and blue fruits and vegetables have been shown to lower the risk of cancer and heart disease, improve cognition, reduce inflammation, and improve skin health. They are high in anthocyanins and resveratrol, and their anti-cancer and anti-aging qualities have been intensively researched. Blueberries and red grapes include anthocyanins, which may help reduce the risk of heart disease, cognitive decline, and type 2 diabetes, as well as support healthy weight maintenance and a balanced inflammatory response. Red grapes are also high in polyphenols and antioxidants. One of these is resveratrol, which has been linked to increased nitric oxide synthesis and improved heart health. And red cabbage, which is more of a purple shade, is one of the finest superfoods, with the most affordable antioxidant content.
Purple and Blue Fruits and Veggies to Try:
-> Blueberries
-> Raisins
-> Red cabbage
-> Egg plant
-> Blackberries
-> Figs
-> Plums
-> Prunes
Brown and White Foods
These can protect against certain cancers, strengthen bones, and are also heart-healthy options. Though not as colorful as other foods, white and brown veggies are nevertheless nutritious alternatives. Cauliflower, like broccoli, is a cruciferous vegetable high in sulforaphane, an anti-cancer chemical. Garlic and onions are members of the allium vegetable family and contain the potent health-promoting chemicals allicin and quercetin. Aged garlic has been found to be more anti-inflammatory, immune-boosting, and anti-allergic than raw garlic. White button mushrooms have also been shown to suppress aromatase activity and breast cancer cell proliferation. This common mushroom also possesses antibacterial properties.
Healthy White and Brown Fruits and Veggies List:
-> Cauliflower
-> Garlic
-> Mushrooms
-> Onions
-> Potatoes
-> Daikon radish
-> Parsnips
-> Jicama