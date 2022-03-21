Eating tips for nursing mums

IF you are a nursing mother, you can definitely benefit from eating a balanced diet to help maintain sufficient energy for your body and to provide nutrients for your baby. However, with so many food choices, how do you know what should go into your diet and what should not?

To get some tips on picking the right nutritious food and what constitutes a balanced meal, we approached the Ministry of Health’s Nutrition Division’s Senior Assistant Director Nurul Zaiza Zainuddin to share her advice for breastfeeding mothers.

Nurul Zaiza has given talks on nutrition, the importance of eating a balanced meal, the right food to eat, and how it relates to women’s health.

“The best way to obtain energy and nutrients is to follow the Malaysian Food Pyramid 2020. It comprises five food categories such as vegetables, fruits, grain and grain product, lean meat and legumes, and milk and dairy products,” explained Nurul Zaiza.

“Breastfeeding mothers need to eat food from each of these groups every day, and should try to have a varied diet by mixing and matching, per taste preferences, [to include] different food types, texture, colour and cooking method.”



What advice would you give to first-time mothers?

“First-time mothers need to educate themselves with the right sources of information on healthy eating in order to have a successful breastfeeding journey.

“Women need to know that in order to achieve this, they must get sufficient energy and proper nutrient intake by eating healthy and having a balanced meal, daily.

“Mothers need to be healthy and fit first, in order that they can care for and nurse their children. Healthy mothers raise healthy children.”

What are the important nutrients for a nursing mother and her child?

“Pregnant women and post-partum mothers (the first six months, after delivery) require a significant addition of certain nutrients which is required for the growth of a baby in the womb, and they must also begin to prepare psychologically for the start of the breastfeeding phase right after delivery.

“For example, a mother requires more energy and as such, to cater to the higher level of energy increase, add another 80kcal (calories) for the first trimester of pregnancy, 280 kcal in the second trimester, and 470kcal in the third trimester.

“After delivery, mothers will need to add an extra 500kcal calories for the first six months, exclusively for breastfeeding. Mothers are advised to add more Protein, Vitamin A, iodine, folate, iron, and zinc, among others, to increase energy levels during this period.

“It is important that the requirement for nutrients should be met through a healthy diet. As such, it’s advisable to use Pinggan Sihat Malaysia #suksukuseparuh as a guide to planning the main meal consisting of breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Then, add healthy snacking in between main meals.

“Healthy snacking should consist of lean meat, vegetables, fruits, complex carbohydrate, dairy products, legumes, and others.

“Choose nutrient-dense food as snacks in order to provide extra energy and nutrients.”