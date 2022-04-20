Effortless songwriting

Gabe Grazier G’Sell is the founder & CEO of Songcraft, an online songwriting platform and tab builder. The app combines an intuitive workspace with integrated tools and real-time collaboration to produce the ultimate creative songwriting platform.

Songcraft puts your lyrics, chords, tabs, and recordings all in one place, with features like chord recognisation, easy tab builder, built-in dictionary and collaboration features.

How to write your first song with Songcraft

The first step is to create a new song with the song creator, where you’ll work on your lyrics and chords. In the song creator interface, the editor on the left allows you to see the syllable count as you write your lyrics.

In songwriting, lyric setting is the process of placing lyrics in the context of musical rhythm so that the lyrics go with the music’s rhythm to preserve the natural shape of the language and promote natural rhythm, meaning and emotion.

On the right of the editor is the built-in dictionary. Under the dictionary, there are three tabs – rhymes, synonyms, and related words – so that you’ll always find the perfect word.

In the editor, you can also work on your chords. You can do so by typing the key you want above your lyrics and it will be in blue. Once you write your first set of chords down, Songcraft will automatically detect what key your song.

Since it recognises chords automatically, you can also transpose all of the chords in your song with one click.

There is also the chord explorer function where you can explore all the chords that will sound cohesive in the key your song is in.

When you click on the chords, you can even hear what they sound like and even drag them to your song. With the progression generator function, Songcraft gives you thousands of chord progressions for you to choose from, which you can randomise and cycle through.

This helps a lot when you’re out of ideas or just need a fresh idea. When you play it through and like what you hear, the pro version even allows you to save them for later. If not, you can just write them down or drag them to the editor.

Another cool feature in the editor is that you can hover over the chords and it’ll show you the guitar finger placements for the chord. You can click on the buttons below to see what kind of string instruments you want to play it on too.