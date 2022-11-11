$!Eight must-watch anime for Fall 2022

IT’S fall again. This season’s release schedule for anime is jam-packed, which is a blessing for fans. If one is relatively new to the anime scene, the sheer volume of releases planned over the next few months may be daunting. Check out our picks from among the most eagerly awaited series below.

Spy x Family Part 2 Given how popular the first season of Spy x Family was with the anime fandom, the second edition is certainly one to watch out for. The anime revolves around the tale of a spy, an assassin, and a telepath who came together to establish a family as a result of peculiar circumstances. The trio’s escapades are chronicled throughout the sitcom, which frequently has many hilarious and endearing moments.

Urusei Yatsura Another one to watch out for is the Urusei Yatsura revival, as the original anime was a favourite in the anime industry. The story of Urusei Yatsura centres on the exploits of Ataru Moroboshi, a mischievous human kid who encounters a stunning princess from outer space. Ataru is forced to play an unusual game of tag to protect Earth from aliens throughout the series, among other odd interactions with extraterrestrial creatures. The great mangaka Rumiko Takahashi, who is also the author of other incredibly well-known anime series like Inuyasha and Ranma 1/2, also wrote Urusei Yatsura. All of her works have been animated.

Reincarnated as a Sword Reincarnated as a Sword, is a new title in the isekai (different world) subgenre and an adaptation of Yuu Tanaka’s light novels. Reincarnated as a Sword adds a new twist to the trope where heroes are frequently reborn as powerful warriors and adept magicians. The protagonist of this series, in contrast, is resurrected as a simple sword and does not manage to acquire any magical abilities nor combat skills.

Shinobi no Ittoki Ittoki Sakuraba, an everyday youngster, learns that he is the heir of the renowned Iga Ninja Clan in the anime Shinobi no Ittoki. He now studies at Kokuten Ninja Academy, a high school that focuses on shinobi skills, and he has to protect himself from the Koga Clan, a rival ninja family.

The Little Lies We All Tell The Little Lies We All Tell is an upcoming comedy anime that chronicles the lives of a group of girls who attend the Nakayoshi Girls’ School. These girls all appear to be average students on the surface, but they all secretly harbour crazy and bizarre secrets.

Love Flops Love Flops is a drama about Asahi Kashiwagi, a typical high school student, who learns that a TV fortune teller’s prophecies have all come true. With five admissions from various females, Asahi finds himself in a situation where he must follow his heart and select his ideal partner lest his romantic prospects drastically fail.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 In Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out, be ready for more mischief and antics from Hana Uzaki and Shinichi Sakurai in season 2 of this heartwarming series, as Uzaki tries to get Sakurai to come out of his reclusive shell by insisting on hanging out with him often.