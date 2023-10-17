Eilish calls hit song Bad Guy stupid

POP STAR Billie Eilish recently spoke about her 2019 hit on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the Tuesday night episode the show’s host asked if there was a song that made her “uncomfortable” now.

“Objectively, Bad Guy is like the stupidest song in the world, but it’s really good,” she told Kimmel. “It’s just like you have to understand, you have to have humour in it. Like, on that song I’m trolling. That song is supposed to be goofy, but it’s just funny because it’s dumb. It’s literally, like, ‘Duh.’ Like, what does that mean?” she said.

The Happier Than Ever singer also discussed her thoughts on artists who are “very hateful towards their own music,” explaining that it is “really frustrating because why are you doing this then?”

“I feel like we both are, like, fans of what we make,” she said of her work with Finneas. “I love my own music and it definitely just changes and morphs with me and becomes whatever. I still cringe, but I appreciate it, though.”

Eilish also discussed her hit single from the Barbie soundtrack, What Was I Made For, and how she and her 26-year-old brother “kind of thrive” when they are “frank”.

“When we are being given a prompt, that is when we make my favourite thing,” she said. “I feel like it’s pretty hard for me to describe my exact kind of feeling. I feel like that kind of goes for life in general. It’s hard to know how you feel in the moment. It’s much easier to, like, look back and go, ‘Damn, that’s how I was feeling,’ and I feel like I do that a lot.”

“With music, I find it really hard to sit and write how I’m feeling, just from my own perspective and my own experience. I just have this feeling of, ‘Ah, boring. Nobody cares. Everyone’s heard that before,’” she continued, prior to stating that this song “was an assignment, but it turned out to be how I felt.”