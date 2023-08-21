EJKLS Seni’s daring play

EJKLS Seni has announced the upcoming staging of an innovative play titled Dara, Darah, & Amarah//Of Blood, Virginity, & Fury at its esteemed art venue, pangkin@ejklsseni. The shows are slated to take place from Aug 25 to 27, and then again from Sept 1 to 3.

This thought-provoking play is a semi-devised creation written and directed by Asyraf Syahir Mohd Najib.

The production boasts a diverse ensemble cast of five exceptionally talented individuals: Nurul Sofia, Piravina Ragunathan, Celestine Waldo, Silam Sivakurunathan, and Daiaa Samsudin.

The narrative unfolds as an unconventional coming-of-age story, following the lives of five adults navigating their early 30s. Amidst their journey, they find comfort and camaraderie while delving into their pasts of dark sexual encounters and embarking on an exploration of their sexual identities.

The play fearlessly addresses the seldom-discussed reality of how minors encounter explicit sexual content and experiences at a young age, subsequently shaping their trajectories into adulthood.

Themes of innocence lost, early exposure to explicit material, the reevaluation of virginity, the discovery of diverse sexual identities and encounters (including those of a queer nature), and the quest for self-acceptance are masterfully woven into the narrative fabric.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8.30pm and the production will be carried out in a format that is multilingual, with English serving as the primary language, but elements of Malay and Tamil are also being incorporated.

This will lead to a more vivid presentation of the narrative as a result.

Witness this impressive performance at the Wangsa Maju venue, pangkin@ejklsseni.

If you have any additional questions about tickets or the show, please don’t hesitate to reach out through the following channels: Instagram: @ejklsseni, or email to admin@ejklsseni.com / asyrafsyahir@ejklsseni.com.