Elements of Ipoh

Now that cross-border travel has opened up to those who are fully vaccinated, many Malaysians who have felt cooped up during the nearly two-year-long MCO are raring to take to the roads again. While some may be planning a trip overseas, nothing beats being able to rediscover some of the hidden treasures that we have right here at home.

One city that is sure to be a popular place to visit is Ipoh, Perak. If you are looking to experience culture and art, as well as to experience nature at its finest, Ipoh is one of the cities that embodies these characteristics.

Gunung Lang Recreational Park

Situated on the outskirts of Ipoh, you can reach your destination by taking the Kuala Kangsar Road. However, be sure to key in “Gunung Lang Recreational Park” if you are using a navigation app, or else you will be reaching a different place.

Gunung Lang is surrounded by three man-made lakes constructed from old mine lands. The main highlight of this location is that you will get to enjoy the fresh breeze and splashes from a man-made waterfall at the main entrance.

This tranquil park offers boat rides, a mini zoo, lookout tower, a gorilla-face cave and a catfish lake. You are also able to view the traditional Perak house that is built in the park.