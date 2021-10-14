Elements of Ipoh

Now that cross-border travel has opened up to those who are fully vaccinated, many Malaysians who have felt cooped up during the nearly two-year-long MCO are raring to take to the roads again. While some may be planning a trip overseas, nothing beats being able to rediscover some of the hidden treasures that we have right here at home.
One city that is sure to be a popular place to visit is Ipoh, Perak. If you are looking to experience culture and art, as well as to experience nature at its finest, Ipoh is one of the cities that embodies these characteristics.
Gunung Lang Recreational Park
Situated on the outskirts of Ipoh, you can reach your destination by taking the Kuala Kangsar Road. However, be sure to key in “Gunung Lang Recreational Park” if you are using a navigation app, or else you will be reaching a different place.
Gunung Lang is surrounded by three man-made lakes constructed from old mine lands. The main highlight of this location is that you will get to enjoy the fresh breeze and splashes from a man-made waterfall at the main entrance.
This tranquil park offers boat rides, a mini zoo, lookout tower, a gorilla-face cave and a catfish lake. You are also able to view the traditional Perak house that is built in the park.
Kek Long Tong Temple
The temple is located at the picturesque Gunung Rapat area in the south of Ipoh. This 100-year-old cave temple is surrounded by Buddhist figures as well as sculptures of Chinese deities.
The most captivating part is you will be greeted by a beautiful and mesmerising garden view when you enter the caves. You will also get to enjoy boat rides, cycling and, if you are up for jogging with a beautiful view, this temple is perfect for you.
Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village
As you navigate further into the areas of Gunung Rapat, you will find Ipoh’s hidden treasure Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village. Apart from it being a hidden gem, finding the place is not as easy as it seems.
Qin Xing Ling, known as “Serene Hill” in English, offers magnificent limestone formations that surround the lake located at the centre of the place.
Here you can participate in outdoor activities such as jungle trekking, bicycle riding, barbecue, campfire and fish feeding. The buildings are aesthetically designed, making it another Instagram-worthy spot.
If you plan on visiting the park, key in “Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village” into your navigation app. Take note that tickets are not sold at the park’s entrance. You will have to get them at Syarikat Perabot Kota. It is best to book one day ahead, since they have a daily quota for visitors.
Concubine Lane
One of the prominent places to visit in Ipoh is the Concubine Lane. This is another hot spot for tourists as it is surrounded by handmade paintings on walls, vintage decorations and colourful small shops as well as stalls.
There are three lanes – Lorong Hale, Lorong Panglima and Market Lane – for you to explore and snap photos. These lanes are just walking distance from each other. However, the walk down Lorong Hale is short. The busiest lane is the Lorong Panglima where shops, restaurants, souvenir stalls and hotel boutiques are situated.
Market Lane has colourful umbrellas hanging above the street. After your delightful tour, treat yourself to Ipoh’s legendary white coffee at Nam Chau Coffee Shop.