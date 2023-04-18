$!Elevate your festive fashion

Step up your fashion game and discover the ideal baju raya for the upcoming festive season from these exceptional local brands

THE festive season is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to update your wardrobe with some stylish baju raya. Need inspiration? Look no further than these wonderful local brands. From elegant and sophisticated designs to modern and trendy styles, there are a range of options that are sure to enhance your fashion sense and help you stand out from the crowd. So, whether you’re a fan of classic styles or prefer to experiment with bold prints and colours, get ready to celebrate the festive season in style with these amazing baju raya options! Lubna Fancy a modern printed baju kurung this year? Go for Lubna! This well-known Malaysian fashion label offers a variety of modern and stylish baju raya designs. Their collection features a mix of traditional and contemporary styles, with a focus on soft pastel colours, bold prints, and intricate details. Lubna’s baju raya collection is also known for its versatility, making it suitable for a wide range of occasions, from formal events to casual gatherings. This brand is ideal for a girly look thanks to its playful silhouettes of ruffles, ballooned sleeves, and waist-cincher. In order to match as a family, there are also Lubna Homme (for men) and Lubna Kids. They also offer a Lubna Plus Size line for girls of larger frame. Instagram: @lubna.official

Alia Bastamam For those seeking something different yet chic, Alia Bastamam offers a distinctive and refined interpretation of baju raya designs. Clean lines, premium materials, and delicate finishes are highlighted in the Forever Raya 2023 collections, which combine traditional and sleek modern design elements. Alia Bastamam’s pieces are versatile and can be dressed up or down for a variety of occasions, from formal events to casual get-togethers. In addition, the brand has gained recognition both locally and internationally, making them a popular choice among fashion enthusiasts. A baju raya by Alia Bastamam is unquestionably something to think about if you’re looking for an elegant and high-quality garment. Website: alia-b.com

POKOKS POKOKS, which specialises in children’s clothing, also sells family sets on their website, which are ideal for those who want to coordinate outfits with their loved ones! For both you and your little ones, Pokoks.kids has a lovely selection of baju raya that have been specifically designed and are inspired by culture and nature. They also offer options for men, women, children, and even infants. Browse their elegant collections for their well-crafted baju raya. Their Sarang, Jumpa, and Menuai collections, in my opinion, are lovely and suitable for the entire family. Website: pokoks.com

Maslea If you’re looking for a traditional outfit replete with long kebaya and batik, Maslea is the place to go. The Malaysian fashion house Maslea is renowned for its cutting-edge takes on the traditional baju raya costume. Maslea’s baju raya lines successfully merge classic and contemporary styles. The flower print and polka dot kebayas from this local brand, Maslea, paired with classic batik will transport you back to the glory days of the 1980s. That classic look you’ve always wanted can be captured at a raya morning photoshoot. Website: maslea.com

Kurung Tokma Kurung Tokma has you covered if you’re a hijab-wearing woman in search of a more classic look. Their Plain Kurung Kedah, a contemporary take on the classic baju kurung, and Loose Kebaya, a collection of elegantly loose and flowy kebaya in soft, pastel shades like sage green and dusty blue, are two examples of their simple yet chic designs. Focused on making baju kurung for women of all ages that are both practical and stylish. The label is well-liked by fashionistas who prefer to keep their wardrobes modern and stylish with the help of some nice, simple designs. Kurung Tokma is unquestionably worth checking out if you’re looking for a trendy, comfortable baju kurung. Instagram: @kurungtokma