Elevated dining delight

Relish culinary bliss with scenic views and live music at this rooftop gem

GOOD food is something we all crave, and it becomes an even more enticing package when coupled with a beautiful view. One of the restaurants we recently visited embodies this perfect combination. Nestled on the rooftop of SkyAvenue Genting, it provides a unique outdoor dining experience immersed in the cool and invigorating hilltop air. The setting is truly enchanting, offering a variety of original dishes and beverages to satiate every palate. This rooftop dining street market, known as the High Line Roof Top Market, redefines casual dining in Malaysia by setting the bar high for an exceptional culinary journey. Highland delights The atmosphere at the restaurant is truly captivating. The crisp air adds a refreshing touch, while the interior boasts a charming elegance. As we strolled through the market, we were greeted with diverse sections, each offering an array of delectable treats. From the mouthwatering BBQ station to the tantalising meat counter, and even the indulgent oyster and caviar selection, the market caters to every culinary desire. Notably, the Motorino Pizzeria and the impressive Johnny Walker Bar add an extra layer of allure to the experience.

When it comes to beverages, this restaurant leaves no stone unturned. The market features a range of bars, including the Brooklyn Brewery Bar and the Back in Time Bar, each offering a distinct collection of drinks. Whether you’re a beer aficionado or a cocktail enthusiast, it’s a perfect spot to quench your thirst and elevate your dining experience. The diversity and quality of the beverage options contribute to the market’s status as a culinary haven that goes beyond ordinary expectations. To start our culinary escapade, we opted for the Emperor’s Cooler, a refreshing elixir that greeted our senses with a delightful fusion of frozen goodness and a tangy kick. With each sip, the crispness of the mountain air seemed to mingle effortlessly with the zesty notes of the drink.

Our main course was nothing short of a seafood lover’s dream: the Kam Heong Seafood Pail. This abundant feast could easily satisfy a party of six. Overflowing with a medley of fresh prawns, succulent oysters, tender squid, and an assortment of vibrant veggies such as broccoli, corn and cauliflower, the dish boasted an aromatic fragrance that enticed us from the first whiff. The flavour profile was an enchanting dance of spices and natural sweetness, harmonising perfectly with the accompanying rice. The symphony of textures and tastes was a testament to the culinary expertise that the restaurant prides itself on. Delectable dining with live entertainment For a more diverse culinary exploration, we opted for the High Line Platter, a veritable carnival of flavours. With its eclectic assortment of delights, including chicken and beef burgers, succulent sausage skewers, juicy chicken and lamb skewers, crispy fries, a fresh salad and warm flatbread, this platter epitomised indulgence. Each component stood out with its distinct flavours and textures, yet together they formed a harmonious symphony of taste that was an absolute delight. The generous portions left us completely satiated.