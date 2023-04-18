Elijah Wood excited for new LOTR movies

THE star of the original three The Lord of the Rings films, Elijah Wood, has expressed surprise over Warner Bros. developing multiple new films based on the intellectual property.

“I’m fascinated and I’m excited. I hope it’s good,” Wood recently told GQ magazine.

“Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money,” Wood continued.

“It’s not that a bunch of executives are like, ‘Let’s make really awesome art.’ And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce. But great art can come from commerce.”

Wood’s comments are in relation to how Peter Jackson’s original The Lord of the Rings’ box office raked in US$2.991 billion worldwide, while Jackson’s prequel The Hobbit trilogy are also sitting on top US$2.938 billion at the global box office.