Elliot Page to play Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy

THE third season of The Umbrella Academy will be returning to Netflix on June 22. And just in time for that, Elliot Page revealed that his character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender and be known as Viktor Hargreeves.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old actor posted a still of him in character with a new haircut and sitting in a diner, with the caption: “Meet Viktor Hargreeves,“ followed by an umbrella emoji.

The surprise news drew many positive comments on social media in support of Viktor. Netflix’s main account tweeted: “Welcome to the family, Viktor – we’re so happy you are here.”

Netflix’s MOST Twitter account, which is dedicated to LGBTQIA+ content replied to the tweet with: “FEELS SO GOOD TO SAY THIS: Eliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy S3!!!”

Page came out publicly in December 2020 as transgender, and has been praised by the LGBTQI community for being open about himself. At the time, Netflix stated that he would continue to star in the show as Hargreeves sibling Vanya, a cisgender female who can convert sound into pure destructive force.

However, the decision has changed since then and Victor will be using he/him pronouns in the new season. The streaming platform has yet to share more details about the transition of the character.

The new season will begin from where the Hargreeves siblings left off. In an altered timeline, Reginald created the Sparrow Academy, a smart and stylish of superheroes similar to the Umbrella Academy.

Following a violent clash, the two parties must learn to work together to face a new system that threatens to destroy everything.