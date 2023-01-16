‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler pays tribute to late Lisa Marie Presley

TRIBUTES have continued pouring in for the late Lisa Marie Presley following her unexpected passing last Thursday at age 54.

The daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died is hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home. She will be buried at Graceland, the famed home of her late father, in a plot next to her son Benjamin who passed away in 2020.

Fans paid their respects at Graceland’s gates following news of her death, writing messages on the stone wall, leaving flowers and sharing memories of Lisa Marie, a singer and songwriter who was one of the last remaining links to her father, whose influence is still felt today.

Her death came as a shock to many, especially since it occurred just days after she and her mother attended the Golden Globes to witness actor Austin Butler win best actor for his portrayal of her father in the biopic Elvis.

As one of the last people to spend time with Lisa Marie, Butler, 31, said Friday that his “heart is completely shattered” for her children and mother after “the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie.”

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared,“ the actor said in a statement shared with People magazine.

“Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

In his acceptance speech at the awards show last Tuesday, Butler thanked the Presley family “for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me.”

Lisa Marie herself had nothing but praise for Butler. Just one week ago at a party to celebrate the film, she said: “I’m so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it’s had and what [director] Baz [Luhrmann] has done, Austin’s done. I’m so proud, and I know that my father would also be very proud.”