Embracing emotions

ZURIN Villanueva, the talented star of the national tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, found herself dealing with intense emotions when news of the music icon’s passing shook the world.

In a poignant moment during a performance, when news of Turner’s passing reached her, Villanueva was overwhelmed with grief, reflecting the raw impact of the loss.

“I was a wreck,” she confesses, revealing how the heartbreak hit her unexpectedly. “I thought I was okay. I felt like we grieved last week, so I was fine. But then Mama dies, and I’m like, ‘I’m not fine.’ And right after she dies, I start singing We Don’t Need Another Hero. So I’m crying, and it’s like you have to either sing through it or let it impede you. I was like, ‘No, relax. There can be snot everywhere, but you can still sing.’”

However, despite the emotional challenges, Villanueva continues to dazzle audiences with her remarkable performances, breathing life into Turner’s timeless classics night after night.

The gruelling schedule demands her presence on stage for nearly three hours of non-stop singing, dancing, and acting. On her off nights, the talented Naomi Rodgers steps into the role of the irreplaceable Tina.

For Villanueva, this demanding theatrical experience is a unique journey that requires staying focused and present throughout. “You have to take your breaths while you’re on stage,” she explains, hinting at the transcendent power of live performances that keep the mind entirely engaged.

Beyond the limelight, Villanueva’s ambition extends to writing. But instead of penning scripts, she has a fascinating project in the works: a book delving into the untold secrets, rules, and traditions of Broadway. The book, as she describes it, is a heartfelt guide she’d want to share with her little sister before embarking on her own Broadway journey.

In the spotlight and behind the scenes, Zurin Villanueva’s journey is one of emotions, igniting passion, tragedy, and triumph on the grand stage of life.