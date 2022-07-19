Emilia Clarke talks about surviving two brain aneurysms

FORMER Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is opening up about her near-fatal experience with two aneurysms, expressing gratitude that she has been able to heal despite losing “bits and pieces” of her brain.

Between 2011 and 2013, Clarke struggled with aneurysms, which are caused by a weakening of the blood vessel wall. Both medical emergencies required lengthy recovery periods.

Clarke disclosed her challenging medical condition for the first time in 2019, with the assurance that she is now fully recovered.

During an interview with BBC’s Sunday Morning to promote her performance of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull at the Harold Pinter Theatre, she revealed her past struggles in depth.

“It was the most excruciating pain,” Clarke said. “It was incredibly helpful to have Game of Thrones sweep me up and give me that purpose.”

“The amount of my brain that is no longer usable, it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions,” Clarke added.

“I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that,” she said, adding that brain scans reflect her diminished brain functions.

Clarke then recalled the time she saw scans of her brain after the incidents.

“There’s quite a bit missing! Which always makes me laugh,“ she continued. “Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around, but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone.”

In response to Clarke’s story, fans mobilised to raise funds for SameYou, an organisation she co-founded to aid stroke and brain injury survivors. In only two days, more than US$25,000 (RM111,425) was raised for the effort.

Clarke has put her own medical troubles behind her and accepted her current health condition, saying: “Well, this is who you are. This is the brain that you have. So there’s no point in continually wracking your brains about what might not be there.”