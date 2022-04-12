Emma Mackey joins Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ movie

MOVIEGOERS can expect to see double with the announcement that Emma Mackey is set to appear alongside Margot Robbie in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The two stars bear a remarkable resemblance to one another, and fans are already beside themselves with excitement at the prospect of seeing these celebrity twins on screen at the same time.

Other fans have speculated that Mackey will be playing Barbie’s younger sister, Skipper. Robbie, of course, is playing the iconic blonde lead, having taken over from comedienne Amy Schumer who left the cast just months after the project was announced back in 2016.

Mackey joins an already impressive cast list that includes Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, and America Ferrera. The role of Barbie’s longtime boy toy Ken will be played by Ryan Gosling.

The Hollywood Reporter also announced that Will Ferrell is joining the A-list ensemble and, while details are currently under wraps, he is reportedly portraying the CEO of a toy company.

In addition to the high-wattage cast, the screenplay was penned by filmmaking power couple Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig.

While the initial announcement of the project may have once seemed like a joke, it is clear that the studio is hoping to make a serious film out of this live-action take on the iconic Mattel doll.

Fans will soon be able to see the results for themselves. Barbie is slated for release in 2023.