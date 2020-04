KNOWN as one of Malaysia’s best filmmakers , Low Ngai Yuen is also regarded for her work to empower women. She founded WOMEN:girls, an organisation where young women are paired up with older women as mentors in different fields. Low first came to our attention through the early 2000s TV show 3R, which revolved around women-centric topics. The show was ground-breaking in its day, as it was unlike other female-led shows that merely focused on cooking and fashion. From there, Low moved to other things, mostly behind the camera, directing and producing short films and documentaries. Other than WOMEN:girls, Low also currently heads the non-profit organisation Kakiseni and is a director at the Global Entrepreneurship Movement Association. Low actually studied biology and chemistry in university before realising that the world of entertainment was where she wanted to be. Despite disapproval from her father, she persevered and made a promise to herself to give other women the chance to overcome hurdles in their own way. In an interview with theSun, Low explained what drives her and what she hopes to achieve with her projects.

Low Ngai Yuen making Kakiseni work with her partner Ee Lai Cheng. – Courtesy of Low Ngai Yuen

At which point in your career did you feel the importance of making your voice heard? “For the longest time I thought I was just lucky to be doing things that I loved, and because of that, everything [that] I did, I gave it my all and more. “Then after 18 years of work, I started getting recognition beyond just popularity. I was getting validation through numerous awards that got me into decision-making positions. “It was then that I started to realise that representation is often overlooked, and inclusivity or gender diversity should never be taken for granted. “Not only do we still not have enough successful role models to go by, we need to constantly be doing more. “When an opportunity comes by for me to participate in an otherwise male-dominated space – from becoming a board member to consulting beyond youth and women issues – I will jump at it with gusto, and do it with all my might. “I do it with a clear intention in mind – to create more opportunities for other women and girls to do the same thing.”

She is mostly behind the camera, directing and producing short films and documentaries. – Courtesy of Low Ngai Yuen

How did the idea behind WOMEN:girls come about? “The frame of WOMEN:girls is all about how shy women should walk their talk, and live up to their potential since every woman can be some little girl’s role model. “A woman ought to pave the way for the next generation to achieve more. I’ve always been surrounded by strong female mentors, whether they consciously know they were mentoring me or not. “I watched and I learned, most of the time very quietly, and most importantly, I wasn’t shy to ask for help. “I’ve never gotten turned down except by the occasional few who sent me on more learning errands which benefitted me greatly in the end anyway.” How did you break the glass ceiling, so to speak, in the filmmaking world which is still very much a male-dominated field? “I did not do enough to break the glass ceiling for others. I broke mine, but then again it’s not right to say that, because in my mind, I never had any glass ceiling to begin with. “I was unstoppable and always raring to go. I took every ‘no’ as a challenge to do more and to open more doors. “Is it still a difficult pathway? Definitely. “But then I don’t do things because of my gender. I just do and make sure it’s as good as can be.”

WOMENgirls outreach work at the community village. – Courtesy of Low Ngai Yuen