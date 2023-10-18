Empowering women through art of fashion

Lim and Song’s recognition this year marks a significant return for Singapore after an eight-year absence. The last Singaporean representative listed was the Executive Chairman of FJ Benjamin in 2015.

RECENTLY , the founders and CEO of Love, Bonito , Rachel Lim and Dione Song, have been featured in the 2023 release of The BoF 500. This compilation serves as a dynamic directory spotlighting esteemed figures shaping the international fashion sector, curated by The Business of Fashion (BoF).

“It is such an honour to be part of a diverse group of individuals that is fiercely passionate about creating change within the fashion industry,” said Lim, the 36-year-old co-founder. “While my co-founders and I started out selling pre-loved clothes for pocket money, over the years, it became apparent that we are ultimately in the business of women, and fashion is merely the vehicle. We do not exist merely to sell womenswear - more than that, through the brand, the aim is for women to be empowered and to have the confidence to become the best version of themselves.”

The prestigious list showcases well-known international figures like Pharrell Williams, the reggaeton star Karol G, Sabato de Sarno, the recently appointed creative director at Gucci and acclaimed actors Margot Robbie and Anne Hathaway.

Among the notable Asian individuals featured are BTS, the groundbreaking K-pop boy band and Li, a highly respected Chinese makeup artist. Valentina Li’s innovative editorial and runway work have significantly influenced the Chinese fashion industry and earned acknowledgment from esteemed European luxury brands.

Song added, “We are deeply honoured to be listed alongside renowned global changemakers in the fashion industry and this marks a significant milestone for us as a brand.

“The acknowledgement from a global industry authority gives us immense confidence to do better for Asian women worldwide as we double down on our expansion plans and omnichannel offerings to serve our growing community. I also hope that our nomination will inspire change and push for more Asian representation across major industries where we’ve been severely underrepresented,” she said.