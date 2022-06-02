Enjoy the best of French cinema at LFFF22

AFTER a two-year hiatus, the highly anticipated Le French Film Festival 2022 (LFFF22) is set to return to Malaysia from June to July.

The Alliances Françaises in Malaysia will be at the forefront of LFFF22, with the 20th edition being expected to deliver award-winning French films, mouth-watering gastronomic cuisines and culture throughout the two months.

“Malaysia and France have always had good relations culturally. We are honoured to be able to organise the festival this year and play our part to contribute to the dialogue with Malaysian people through our French cultural content,” said Alliance Française of Kuala Lumpur Director Violaine Dupic.

The Ambassador of France to Malaysia Roland Galharague reiterated that the Le French Festival is a strong symbol of the solid relationship that was built and fostered between France and Malaysia since 1957.

Presented by the Alliances Françaises in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, along with the Embassy of France in Malaysia, with the support of two main Gold Sponsors, Cartier and Martell, and long-time collaborator and partner Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC), LFFF22 will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu.

For the films being brought for the festival, the LFFF22 will have a selection of 21 French films across several genres. As for children, the LFFF22 will have - for the first time - Le Petit Festival for the younger demographic.

Alliance Française of Kuala Lumpur Cultural Coordinator Asma Manssouri explained that the 20th anniversary of the festival chose a wide variety of films particularly to showcase the eclectic styles of French cinema that persists even in modern times.