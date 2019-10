RUMOURS are rife that the relationship between long-time collaborators Hong Kong actor Louis Koo and his constant co-star, Jessica Hsuan, might have become even closer now.

A lot of it has to do with a video featuring Koo that was broadcast at singer Kay Tse’s concert on Oct 6 in which Koo was said to have told the audience: “I have just gotten engaged. Good night. The end.”

Many speculated that he was referring to Hsuan, his co-star in several hit TVB productions, their last one being A Step into the Past, as well as the recently-released film, A Witness Out of the Blue.

When the two stars were in China recently for a promotional event for their latest film, Koo was asked how he felt collaborating with Hsuan for some 17 years.

The 48-year-old said: “Having the opportunity to collaborate with Jessica once again, I feel that she hasn’t changed... Jessica is still the same bubbly person I used to know.

“Being able to stay the same way for so many years really is something worth treasuring.”

Koo also applauded Hsuan for being extremely professional by taking on a scene by herself where she is beaten up .

Hsuan, in turn, praised Koo for being able to multitask, both as an actor and producer, on their latest film.

A Witness Out of the Blue, directed by Chi-keung Fung, has been called “the most anticipated Hong Kong crime action thriller in the second half of 2019”.