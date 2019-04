UK’S 90S boyband 911 is coming back to Malaysia for a reunion with their Malaysian fans for its first concert here in 18 years.

The English pop group – known for hits such as you Don’t Make Me Wait, Bodyshakin’, The Day We Find Love, A Little Bit More, Party People, and Private Number – will be at Kuala Lumpur’s Quill Convention Centre for its Reunion concert tour on June 22, starting at 8.30pm.

Comprising Lee Brennan, Spike Dawbarn, and Jimmy Constable, 911 was formed in 1995, but split up in 2000.

In those five years, the band scored several top 10 hits in the British charts.

Its debut single, a cover of Shalamar’s Night to Remember, reached No.38 on the UK Singles Chart, with subsequent releases rising higher on the charts.

In May 1996, 911 scored its first top 10 hit with Don’t Make Me Wait from its debut studio album, The Journey, which was certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry after selling more than 500,000 copies.

In Asia, The Journey became the group’s best-selling album. The album topped Malaysia’s local music charts and reached 12 times platinum, followed by six times platinum in Taiwan.

Then in 2012, the ITV2 documentary series, The Big Reunion, brought 911 back together, along with a host of other 90s top groups for a TV series and live concert tours in the UK.

Ever since then, 911 has been performing and touring non-stop.

In 2013, the band released a comeback album, Illuminate: The Hits & More, featuring the single I Do.

Tickets for the 911 The Reunion 2019 concert go on sale today starting at 10am at www.travel360.com.

For more, visit the 911 The Reunion 2019 KL Facebook page.